Lisk Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00008738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $584.30 million and $81.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00055914 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002268 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

