Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $2,022.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,177.22 or 0.99314325 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 738,993,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.