Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0518 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $142,650.20 and $399.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,784.44 or 0.99914667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00048681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00078591 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001563 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

