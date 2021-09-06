Litecoin Price Reaches $219.80 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $219.80 or 0.00425332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.67 billion and $3.80 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

