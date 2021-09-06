LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $102,715,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $82,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

