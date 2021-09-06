Loom Network (LOOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.14 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $131.86 million and approximately $37.14 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00017255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00156293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00766364 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

