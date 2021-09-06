Loom Network Price Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $129.72 million and $105.07 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00066095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00136954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00807525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

