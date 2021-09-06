Loopring Market Capitalization Tops $669.04 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $669.04 million and approximately $99.89 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00141542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00785805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047111 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,778,657 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

