Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00064587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00201622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.33 or 0.07508449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.94 or 1.00137909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.00943528 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.