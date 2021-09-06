Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $205.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

