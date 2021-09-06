Lua Swap (LUA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00146506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00770574 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

