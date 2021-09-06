LuckySevenToken (LST) Hits Market Cap of $8,532.45

LuckySevenToken (CURRENCY:LST) traded down 68.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, LuckySevenToken has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One LuckySevenToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. LuckySevenToken has a market capitalization of $8,532.45 and approximately $10.00 worth of LuckySevenToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00017600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00150696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00774781 BTC.

LuckySevenToken Profile

LST is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. LuckySevenToken’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,590,200 coins. LuckySevenToken’s official Twitter account is @lendroidproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LuckySevenToken’s official website is luckyseven.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendroid is a decentralized digital asset lending protocol and platform. By leveraging blockchain technology Lendroid is able to handle the complete lifecycle of collateralized digital asset loans. A borrower can receive USD and Ethereum based (ETH/ERC20) tokens by pledging some other Ethereum based tokens (like REP, SNGLS, DGX, DGD, etc.). The borrowed tokens come from lenders who expect to receive interest at a rate they choose. Lendroid support tokens (LST) are the native tokens of the Lendroid protocol. “

