Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $388.33. The stock had a trading volume of 712,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

