LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €721.18 ($848.45).

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EPA MC traded down €12.10 ($14.24) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €634.90 ($746.94). The stock had a trading volume of 393,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is €664.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €625.33. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

