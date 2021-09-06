Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 3,385 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $159.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

