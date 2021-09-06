Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $376.26 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $910,973,198. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.