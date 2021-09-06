Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

SYK opened at $276.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $194.64 and a 1 year high of $280.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.38.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

