Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 2,079 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $466.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

