Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 2,079 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina stock opened at $466.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.
ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
