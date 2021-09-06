Lympo Market Token (LMT) Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $8.89 million and $543,366.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00152072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00207861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.10 or 0.07363298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,766.25 or 1.00015848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00958702 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

