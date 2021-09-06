Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS: LYSDY):

9/3/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. "

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. 77,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,543. Lynas Rare Earths Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

