Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $832.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

