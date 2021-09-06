MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $51.61 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.30 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

