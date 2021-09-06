Maker 24-Hour Volume Reaches $169.78 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,640.12 or 0.06928609 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $3.61 billion and $169.78 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00066817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00017614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00140808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.86 or 0.00782023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00046905 BTC.

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

