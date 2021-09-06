Mango Markets Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $360.28 million and $5.51 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00154022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00215267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.47 or 0.07233600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.70 or 1.00124662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.87 or 0.00965402 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars.

