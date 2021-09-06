ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,341,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

MAN stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

