MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $30.84 million and $629,952.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00147717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.60 or 0.07485773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,618.64 or 1.00084275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.67 or 0.00942802 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol

