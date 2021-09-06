Maple (MPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $252,697.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $12.38 or 0.00023974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and $252,697.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00148233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.75 or 0.00795552 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

