Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20,562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 107,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 849,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,331,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 188,599 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.24. 5,010,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

