MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

MKTX stock opened at $475.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,902 shares of company stock worth $11,772,088 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

