Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Trading Down 0.6%

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 9,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 57,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $268.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.
About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)
Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.
