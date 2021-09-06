Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Trading Down 0.6%

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 9,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 57,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $268.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 1,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

