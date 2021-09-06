Marlin Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $70.20 million and $52.33 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00066184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00155508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.00213548 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.92 or 0.07516578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,730.21 or 1.00191329 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.00963983 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

