Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $374.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

