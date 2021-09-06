Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $120.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

