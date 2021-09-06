Massnet Achieves Market Cap of $64.21 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $64.21 million and $2.78 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00329382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00017138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00154743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

