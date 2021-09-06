Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $224,170.74 and approximately $163,634.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.68 or 0.07621387 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00141881 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

