Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.24. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $340.23. 5,172,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.04. The company has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.