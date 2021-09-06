Mdex Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $238.32 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00147249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204584 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.66 or 0.07501575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,523.19 or 0.99934146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00943417 BTC.

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,053,226 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

