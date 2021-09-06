Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 95,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

