Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after buying an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27.

