Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $56.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

