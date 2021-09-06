Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $343.33 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day moving average is $292.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

