Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,135 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $340.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

