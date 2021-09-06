Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,712 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR stock opened at $105.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

