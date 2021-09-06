MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Tops $3.07 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $12,914.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00065022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00201316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.93 or 0.07512053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,623.82 or 1.00030235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.93 or 0.00940797 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

