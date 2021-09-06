Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $290,750.19 and approximately $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00412200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,643,349 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.