Melon Achieves Market Cap of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Melon coin can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00154071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00772153 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

