Meme (MEME) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $514.65 or 0.00997930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and $1.31 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.92 or 0.00496239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002765 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007861 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.