Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,757.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $1,757.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.93 or 0.00507632 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002749 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.43 or 0.01014427 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

