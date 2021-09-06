MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 12.7% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $14.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,946.01. The stock had a trading volume of 228,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,698. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,681.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,558.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

