Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.26. 6,630,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

